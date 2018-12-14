Kerry LGFA Officers Elected For 2019

At the AGM of the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association the following officers were elected for 2019:
Chairperson: Sean Walsh (Moyvane)
Vice Chairperson Christina Curtin (Kerins O’Rahillys)
Secretary Donal Rahilly (Ballymac)
Assistant Secretary Debbie Hannon (Beale)
Treasurer Anthony Curran (Ballymac)
Assistant Treasurer Nora Fealey (Laune Rangers)
Registrar Joe O’Flaherty (Finuge/St Senans)
PRO Paul Murphy (Scartaglen)
Development Officer Position to be filled
Child Protection Officer Debbie Hannen (Beale)
Culture & Language Officer Thomas Ui Hanafin (Abbeydorney)
Central Council Delegates Christina Curtin, Nora Fealy
Munster Council Delegates Christina Curtin, Nora Fealy