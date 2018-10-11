Kerry LGFA Meeting Postponed Due To Orange Weather Warning

In light of the recent storm warning issued we’ve decided in the interests of safety for all members and at the request of clubs to postpone the county board meeting tonight .

The management teams for the Kerry Under 14, Under 16, Minor and Senior Teams were due to be put forward for ratification at the meeting.

Eddie Sheehy, who took over as the Interim Kerry Ladies Manager, during the summer will not be continuing in the role saying it was never his intention to do so on a long-term basis.





Tuesday October 30th is the new date for board meeting.