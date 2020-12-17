Kerry LGFA Elect 2021 Officials

Kerry LGFA held their AGM via zoom last night, during which, they elected their officers for the 2021 year.
Chairperson – Sean Walsh, Moyvane
Vice Chairperson – Christena Curtin, Kerins O’Rahillys
Secretary – Nora Fealey, Laune Rangers
Assistant Secretary – Fiona Walshe, Firies
Treasurer – Debbie Hannan, Beale
Assistant Treasurer – Anthony Curran, Ballymacelligott
PRO – Paul Murphy, Scartaglin
Registrar – Joe Flaherty, Finuge St Senans
Cultural and Language Officer – Tomas O Hanifin, Abbeydorney
Munster Delegates – Christena Curtin and Nora Fealey
Central Council Delegates – Christena Curtin and Nora Fealey
Fixtures Chairperson – Selina Looney, Killarney Legion.