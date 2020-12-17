Kerry LGFA Elect 2021 Officials

By
brendan
-

Kerry LGFA held their AGM via zoom last night, during which, they elected their officers for the 2021 year.

 

Chairperson – Sean Walsh, Moyvane

Vice Chairperson – Christena Curtin, Kerins O’Rahillys

Secretary – Nora Fealey, Laune Rangers

Assistant Secretary – Fiona Walshe, Firies

Treasurer – Debbie Hannan, Beale

Assistant Treasurer – Anthony Curran, Ballymacelligott

PRO – Paul Murphy, Scartaglin

Registrar – Joe Flaherty, Finuge St Senans

Cultural and Language Officer – Tomas O Hanifin, Abbeydorney

Munster Delegates – Christena Curtin and Nora Fealey

Central Council Delegates – Christena Curtin and Nora Fealey

Fixtures Chairperson – Selina Looney, Killarney Legion.

