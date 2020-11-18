Kerry LEO running online course for businesses on packaging

An online course is being offered to Kerry businesses on packaging.

Kerry Local Enterprise Office is targeting it at food, drink, and healthcare companies, which use packaging for the production and distribution of goods.

The taster session aims to give information on the technology, terminology, and processes involved in getting packaging ready for market.

It’s to take place on November 25th and is open to manufacturers, SMEs and brand owners, with booking essential through the Kerry LEO website.

To book a place click https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kerry/Training-Events/ONLINE-BOOKINGS/Introduction-to-Packaging-webinar.html

More information is available from Fiona Leahy in Kerry Local Enterprise Office on [email protected] or 066 7183502.