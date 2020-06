Kerry Local Enterprise Office is hosting an online seminar next week on people going back to work.

It’ll see Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite offer guidelines on how to address challenges, while having regard for employment legislation, health and safety, and the government regulations and advice.

The webinar – Returning to Work Challenges for the Irish Employer – is taking place on Thursday June 25th at 11am.

Places must be booked with the LEO in advance here.