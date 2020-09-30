Kerry LEO Budget 2021 briefing to take place online

This year’s Kerry Local Enterprise Office budget briefing is to take place online due to COVID-19.

The annual event is run in association with PSC Taxation Services, Tralee, and will be held on October 15th from 9.30am.

This free online webinar will be delivered by Tax Director at PSC, Francis Moriarty, and will summarise the main points arising from Budget 2021, to be announced on October 13th.

Head of the Local Enterprise Office, Tomás Hayes will also outline the Brexit supports available to small businesses in Kerry.

People can register for the event on the Kerry Local Enterprise Office website.