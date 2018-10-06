Kerry Legend Reflects On Busy Week For GAA In Kingdom

It’s been a busy week for GAA in Kerry.

It was revealed that Peter Keane is set to be appointed Senior football team manager.

He’s to be ratified on Monday on a two year term.





Meanwhile, Anthony Maher’s time in a Kerry jersey is at an end.

The two time All-Ireland winner announced his Inter County retirement.

Former Kerry player Marc O’Se has been speaking about both http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/marc-6.mp3

Our match commentator Tim Moynihan has also been discussing the expected appointment of Peter Keane, as well as the forthcoming County football semi-finals http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Tim-previews.mp3

Mayo have also gotten a new manager.

James Horan has been handed a four-year term as he succeeds Stephen Rochford.