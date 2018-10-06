Kerry Legend Reflects On Busy Week For GAA In Kingdom

It’s been a busy week for GAA in Kerry.
It was revealed that Peter Keane is set to be appointed Senior football team manager.
He’s to be ratified on Monday on a two year term.
Meanwhile, Anthony Maher’s time in a Kerry jersey is at an end.
The two time All-Ireland winner announced his Inter County retirement.
Former Kerry player Marc O’Se has been speaking about both
Our match commentator Tim Moynihan has also been discussing the expected appointment of Peter Keane, as well as the forthcoming County football semi-finals
Mayo have also gotten a new manager.
James Horan has been handed a four-year term as he succeeds Stephen Rochford.
Angelina Nugent of Midwest Radio talks about that and the expected appointment of Donie Buckley, formerly involved with Mayo, to the Kerry set-up