A former Kerry Captain says the current senior team still need some time to develop before they win an All-Ireland title.

Ogie Moran, who lifted the Sam Maguire in 1978 was inducted into the GAA Museum Hall of Fame this week and he says there’s a good system in place to bring the team on another step.

The father of current Kerry midfielder, David Moran, expects to see the Kingdom in Croke Park challenging for senior All Ireland titles quite a lot over the next decade.