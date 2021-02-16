Kerry Leaving Certs say COVID has worsened their mental health

More than eight in ten Kerry Leaving Certificate students feel COVID-19 has worsened their mental health.

That’s according to the preliminary findings of a survey carried out by Kerry Mental Health Association following funding from Mental Health Ireland.

Just over 600 (612) Leaving Cert students in Kerry took part in this study, which was carried out with support from the Irish Second Level Students’ Union and Munster Technological University at the end of January.

Almost all students said COVID-19 has created stress for them and 86% said the pandemic had worsened their mental health; over a third said the impact was significant.

90% were very or extremely worried about the uncertainty around this year’s Leaving Cert and the increased competition for third level places.

Julia Szarota is a Leaving Cert student in Tralee:

Over half of students said they wouldn’t know where to go if they or someone they know needed help from professional mental health services.

The General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association, John Drummey said this shows there is a need for a greater awareness of available mental health supports.

The full survey findings will be published this Friday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a personal crisis, is unable to cope and needs support, text HELLO to 50808. You may also contact your GP and if someone’s life is in imminent risk, call 112 or 999 for emergency help.

Details of other resources are available here