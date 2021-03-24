Kerry Leaving Certificate students welcome clarification around written State exam

Leaving Certificate students in Kerry are welcoming clarification that there’ll be fewer questions in the written exams this year.

That’s according to Kacper Bogalecki, who is regional officer for Kerry with the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union.

He is a student in St Brendan’s College, Killarney and says his fellow students feel this will reduce the stress they are under.

Kacper Bogalecki says a number of students are concerned about doing orals without masks, but says are placing their trust in the decision.

He says another area of concern for Leaving Certificate students is around practical exams, which have been reduced from 25 minutes to four minutes: