Kerry Leaving Cert students reminded of importance of accepting CAO offers

Kerry Leaving Certificate students are being reminded of the importance of accepting a CAO offer on Thursday if they want that course.

CAO Round 1 offers will be issued to students on Thursday from 2pm; almost 1,900 Kerry students got their Leaving Certificate results today.

Tralee career guidance counsellor, Mairead O’Carroll says getting high enough points doesn’t automatically mean a place is guaranteed; students need to tell CAO they want the place they’re offered.

These Leaving Cert students from Presentation Secondary School and St Brendan’s College, Killarney gave their reaction to Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley earlier today.