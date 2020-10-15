Kerry Law Society chair says incident which led to adjournment of county’s district courts cases a set-back

An incident which led to the adjournment of all cases due before Kerry district courts is a set-back and will impact on how the courts are run.

That’s according to chair of Kerry Law Society, John Galvin.

Today’s sitting of Listowel District Court and a special sitting scheduled for tomorrow have been adjourned.

It comes after a senior Garda, who was in court yesterday, tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge David Waters closed Tralee courthouse yesterday afternoon after a senior Garda tested positive for COVID-19; the Garda became aware of his positive result while in court.

All cases due before Kerry district courts have been adjourned for today and tomorrow as a result.

Mr Galvin was present at the time and has been in contact with his GP, however, he doesn’t require a test as he wasn’t in direct contact with the positive case.

He says it’s possible that others in attendance may have to self-isolate for two weeks, if they had direct interaction with the Garda in question which could have an impact on the running of court.

He says there had already been a backlog of cases before the Courts Service in Kerry before yesterday’s incident, however, he praised staff at Kerry Courts Service for their work in clearing the backlog.

John Galvin says yesterday’s incident is a set-back, but it serves as a timely reminder to all of us about the impact of the virus: