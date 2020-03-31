Kerry landowners warned that illegal burning will result in farm payments being withheld

Those lighting gorse fires in Kerry are being urged to think of their neighbours.

In recent days, there have been numerous gorse fires in the county, with ten units of the Kerry Fire Service called to tackle fires last night alone.

Regional Forestry Inspector with the Department of Agriculture Ciarán Nugent says the department has no role in bringing criminal charges.

However, he says a basic requirement of many farm payments is that lands are in good condition, including not being burned illegally.

Mr Nugent adds payments have been withheld from landowners previously for burning outside of the allowed period.

He says commonages being burned illegally could affect many households.