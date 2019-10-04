Kerry landowners urged to take part in native tree planting project

Landowners across Kerry are being encouraged to take part in an initiative aiming to increase native trees.

Trees on the Land is a cross-border project which runs an annual tree planting event; next year’s event is on February 15th.

Since 2013, over a million native trees have been planted across the island.

The project is open to farmers, landowners, community groups, councils, colleges, schools and many more; the closing date for applications is November 20th.

Coordinator of the Trees on the Land project, Imogen Rabone says there are many benefits to planting trees:

More information can be found at <https://www.treesontheland.com/>