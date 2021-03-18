Kerry land prices increase 40%

Farmland prices in Kerry rose by 40% last year.

That’s according to the annual land price survey in the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

Last year, 1,257 acres of land across 28 farms in Kerry was put on the market.

That is down from 30 farms offered for sale in 2019, totalling 1,353 acres.

The average price per acre in 2020 was €10,575, up by almost €3,000 compared to the 2019 figure of €7,606 per acre.

Prices ranged from €2,000 to €20,000 per acre.

Half of the farms were under 40 acres and twelve were residential.

Thirteen holdings sold, with the majority of the remainder still on the market.

Just one farm was offered for sale by auction, but it failed to sell.

The total value of farmland sold in Kerry last year was €4.4 million with beef farmers accounting for 40% of buyers.

Nationally, land prices have jumped by 15%.