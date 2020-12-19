Kerry Lady Getting Ready For All-Ireland Final

There’s Kerry interest in the Women’s Intermediate All-Ireland Football Final with former Na Gaeil player Ayesha Roche lining out for Westmeath against Meath tomorrow in Croke Park.
Westmeath, who won this competition last in 2011, were relegated from the Senior grade last year, but are hoping to bounce straight back at the first attempt.
It’s Meath’s third successive intermediate final and Ayesha Roche told John Drummey that Westmeath are facing a difficult task to get the better of their neighbours