Killarney’s Anna Pokojska will next month compete in the World Transplant Games in England.

Originally from Poland but residing in Ireland since 2006, she will be in the 30-39 years category in cycling’s 30k Road Race and the 5k Mini-Marathon.

Anna, who received a kidney transplant in 2017, will be attending the World Transplant Games for the first time.

They’re on in Newcastle Gateshead from August 17th to 24th.