Kerry Ladies Senior Footballers To Face Waterford In 2020 Munster Semi-Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry will start their bid for a Munster Senior Championship title with a semi-final clash against Waterford next May.

The tie is set for the 23rd or 24th of May with Tipperary facing defending champions Cork in the other semi-final a week later.

The Munster Final is scheduled for either the 20th or 21st of June

Tipperary will be the Kerry’s opponents in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship on either Saturday the 29th of February or Sunday the 1st of March.

Cork will play Tipperary in Round 2 on Sat the 14th of March before hosting Kerry in Round 3 on Saturday the 4th of April.

The Semi Finals are scheduled for Sunday the 19th of April with the Munster Final being played on Bank Holiday Monday the 4th of May.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR