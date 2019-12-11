Kerry Ladies Senior Footballers To Face Waterford In 2020 Munster Semi-Final

Kerry will start their bid for a Munster Senior Championship title with a semi-final clash against Waterford next May.

The tie is set for the 23rd or 24th of May with Tipperary facing defending champions Cork in the other semi-final a week later.

The Munster Final is scheduled for either the 20th or 21st of June

Tipperary will be the Kerry’s opponents in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship on either Saturday the 29th of February or Sunday the 1st of March.

Cork will play Tipperary in Round 2 on Sat the 14th of March before hosting Kerry in Round 3 on Saturday the 4th of April.

The Semi Finals are scheduled for Sunday the 19th of April with the Munster Final being played on Bank Holiday Monday the 4th of May.