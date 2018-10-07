Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Evening Sports Update
Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.The Irish mixed martial arts star lost to the Russian fighter in their World Lightweight title bout...
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Kerry Ladies Football Update
I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018
As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick's Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin...
Call from the Dáil – October 5th, 2018
With Michael O’Regan absent for the next few weeks, John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent is analysing the week that was in...
Seán Gallagher Campaigning in Kerry – October 5th, 2018
Jerry spoke to the independent candidate who ran in the Presidential election seven years ago. Seán Gallagher is campaigning in Killarney, Tralee and Dingle...