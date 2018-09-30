Kerry Ladies Football Update

Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
No Joy For Kerry In Munster Pitch N Putt Championships
The Munster Pitch n Putt Matchplay Championships were on this weekend in Cork.Jason O'Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
Europe have won golf's Ryder Cup against the USA.With 1 match left on course, they lead by 16 and a half points to...
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...