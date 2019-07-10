Kerry Ladies Football Team To Play Galway Announced

The Kerry Senior Ladies football team to play Galway in the TG4 All-Ireland Series in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon has been announced.

The team lines out as follows:

1 Laura Fitzgerald – Na Gaeil

2 Anna O Reilly – Fossa

3 Laoise Coughlan – Rathmore

4 Ciara O Brien – Laune Rangers

5 Aishling O Connell – Eire Og

6 Tara Breen – Beaufort

7 Ciara Murphy – Miltown/Listry

8 Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds

9 Amanda Brosnan – Dr Crokes – Captain

10 Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels

11 Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes

12 Emma Dineen – Glenflesk

13 Sarah Houlihan – Beaufort

14 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhe

15 Hannah O Donoghue – Beaufort

16 Robyn White – Ballymacelligott

17 Amy Foley – Beaufort

18 Brid Ryan – Rathmore

19 Aoife O Callaghan – Rathmore

20 Miriam O Keeffe – Finuge

21 Julie O Sullivan – Kenmare

22 Megan O Connor – Na Gaeil

23 Aoife Newell – Na Gaeil

24 Mairead Bennett – Spa

25 Danielle O Leary – Rathmore

26 Sarah Murphy – Rathmore

27 Caoimhe Evans – Miltown/Listry

28 Niamh Ni Conochuir – Corca Dhuibhe

29 Ella Teehan – Miltown/Listry

30 Katie Buckley – Rathmore

Throw-in on Saturday is at 1:45