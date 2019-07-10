Kerry Ladies Football Team To Play Galway Announced

The Kerry Senior Ladies football team to play Galway in the TG4 All-Ireland Series in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon has been announced.
The team lines out as follows:
1 Laura Fitzgerald – Na Gaeil
2 Anna O Reilly – Fossa
3 Laoise Coughlan – Rathmore
4 Ciara O Brien – Laune Rangers
5 Aishling O Connell – Eire Og
6 Tara Breen – Beaufort
7 Ciara Murphy – Miltown/Listry
8 Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9 Amanda Brosnan – Dr Crokes – Captain
10 Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels
11 Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes
12 Emma Dineen – Glenflesk
13 Sarah Houlihan – Beaufort
14 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhe
15 Hannah O Donoghue – Beaufort
16 Robyn White – Ballymacelligott
17 Amy Foley – Beaufort
18 Brid Ryan – Rathmore
19 Aoife O Callaghan – Rathmore
20 Miriam O Keeffe – Finuge
21 Julie O Sullivan – Kenmare
22 Megan O Connor – Na Gaeil
23 Aoife Newell – Na Gaeil
24 Mairead Bennett – Spa
25 Danielle O Leary – Rathmore
26 Sarah Murphy – Rathmore
27 Caoimhe Evans – Miltown/Listry
28 Niamh Ni Conochuir – Corca Dhuibhe
29 Ella Teehan – Miltown/Listry
30 Katie Buckley – Rathmore
Throw-in on Saturday is at 1:45