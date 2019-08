Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager Donal O’Doherty says it was a very positive season for his side.

The Kerry team exited the championship at the semi-final stage yesterday evening, after a 5-15 to 2-9 loss against holders Dublin in Tullamore.

Dublin made an excellent start, scoring 2 early goals, before Kerry brought it back to a 2 point game at half-time.

O’Doherty says overall, he was delighted with the performance and that the season was a positive one.