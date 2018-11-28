Kerry Ladies Football Division 2 League Fixtures Announced

Life for Kerry in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football league will begin with an away tie against Clare on Saturday 2nd February.

The Kingdom under new manager Donal O’Doherty, will be hoping to bounce straight back up to Division One.

Kerry’s home games are against Waterford on the 9th of February, Wexford on the 3rd of March and Cavan on the 16th of March.





Away fixtures include trips to Laois on February 24th, Armagh on March 24th and Tyrone on the 7th of April.

The semi-finals of the competition are fixed for the 20th/21st April and the final will take place on the 5th May.