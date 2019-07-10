Kerry Ladies Football Captain Believes Match Practice Gives Galway Advantage

Kerry Senior Ladies Football captain Amanda Brosnan says championship match practice hands Galway an advantage ahead of their clash on Saturday.

Portlaoise is the venue for Kerry vs Galway in the first round of games of the TG4 All-Ireland Series on Saturday.

Captain Amanda Brosnan was today named in midfield for Saturday’s clash and says the succession of games that the Tribeswomen have enjoyed will stand to them.

And throw in in Portlaoise for the TG4 All-Ireland Series clash between Kerry and Galway is at 1:45