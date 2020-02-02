Kerry Ladies Ease To Victory Over Wexford

Kerry have recorded a huge win in Round 2 of the Ladies National Football League.
They’ve made it 2 out of 2 in Division 2 with a 5-15 to 4 points victory at Wexford.
A 9th minute Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh goal gave Kerry a 1-3 to no score advantage. When the same player netted again in the 23rd minute it was 2-6 to no score to the Kingdom. Wexford did get on the scoreboard before half time but Kerry’s advantage stood at 3-10 to 1 point at half-time.
It made the second period academic and Miriam O’Keeffe tagged on two late goals to put the seal on an impressive Kingdom display.
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long
Kerry PRO Paul Murphy