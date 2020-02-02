Kerry Ladies Ease To Victory Over Wexford

Kerry have recorded a huge win in Round 2 of the Ladies National Football League.

They’ve made it 2 out of 2 in Division 2 with a 5-15 to 4 points victory at Wexford.

A 9th minute Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh goal gave Kerry a 1-3 to no score advantage. When the same player netted again in the 23rd minute it was 2-6 to no score to the Kingdom. Wexford did get on the scoreboard before half time but Kerry’s advantage stood at 3-10 to 1 point at half-time.

It made the second period academic and Miriam O’Keeffe tagged on two late goals to put the seal on an impressive Kingdom display.

