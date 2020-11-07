Kerry Ladies Beaten By Cork In the Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship

The Kerry Ladies were beaten by Cork this afternoon on a score line of 1-14 to 0-14.

Well Kerry didn’t start the way they hoped and found themselves 1-1 to no score down after just 2 minutes, Saoirse Noonan with the goal for Cork.

Kerry’s first score of the game came after 5 minutes, captain Anna Galvin bringing the deficit back to 4 points. That was to be the first of 3 unanswered score by Kerry, Siofra O Shea and Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh making it 1-2 to 3 points after 12 minutes.

Kerry worked their way back into this game and were level with the Rebels just after the waterbreak, a free slotted over by Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh. It was point for point after this, Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh again on the scoresheet. Siofra O Shea hit the sidenetting for Kerry before Cork rattled the crossbar.

Kerry moved ahead for the first time after 25 minutes, Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh again on the scoresheet, before she stretched the kingdoms lead to 2, 8 points to 1-3.

As the clock kicked down to the final minutes, a Cork score followed by a Siofra O Shea point ensured the two-point gap stayed intact. Cork did get one final score before half time, so it was Kerry who led by a point at half time. 0-9 to 1-5.

Kerry started the second half with a score inside the first minute, Siofra O Shea the scorer. Cork tagged on 3 points on the bounce and led by 1 point at the second half waterbreak, 1-8 to 10 points.

Cork added another 3 quick points and at the end of the 3rd quarter Cork led by 4, 1-11 to 10 points.

A pointed free from Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh brought the deficit back to 3 points with 9 minutes on the clock.

It was the West Kerry woman who again pointed from a free less than a minute later, Kerry trailing by 2 with just 8 minutes on the clock.

A point for Cork before yet another converted free from Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh kept the 2 point margin intact, 2 minutes were remaining on the clock.

But it was Cork who got the crucial score. A late point in the final second put the icing on the cake for Cork who ran out victors.

Final score in Austin Stack Park – Cork 1-14 Kerry 0-14

Kerry joint manager is Declan Quill