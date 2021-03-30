Kerry Labour rep calls for HPV vaccine catch-up programme

A Kerry Labour party representative is calling for a catch-up scheme for the HPV vaccine.

The comments follow a drop in the number of students getting the vaccine.

Figures from Labour Party leader, Alan Kelly, show that just over half of first year secondary school students got the HPV vaccine last year.

In 2019, four out of every five students got their first dose of the vaccine, which offers protection against cervical and other cancers.

Tralee Labour representative, Ben Slimm is backing the call for a catch-up scheme to be rolled out, adding it is important to honour the legacy of HPV vaccine campaigner, Laura Brennan, who died from cervical cancer two years ago.

Mr Slimm says he is concerned by the 30% drop in the uptake of the first dose of the HPV vaccine and that the HSE hasn’t outlined how it will deliver a catch-up programme.

He says as the scheme is currently paused in all schools, GPs and pharmacists should be able to administer the vaccine free of charge.

Ben Slimm said vaccines save lives and it has never been more important to ensure everyone who can, gets the HPV vaccine.