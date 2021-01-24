Kerry Labour Party representative calls for fast-tracking of citizenship for frontline workers

The Labour Party representative for Kerry is calling for citizenship applications of frontline workers to be fast-tracked.

Ben Slimm is calling on the Minister for Justice to fast-track Irish citizenship for frontline workers, who he says have been the backbone of the health system throughout the pandemic.

He added around 20,000 people, including healthcare and frontline workers, are still waiting for their applications to be processed

He says healthcare workers who meet citizenship requirements should have their applications sped up in recognition of their vital work throughout the pandemic.