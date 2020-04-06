Kerry Labour councillor would prefer if party doesn’t go into Government

A Kerry Labour party councillor says he would prefer if his party stays out of Government.

Cllr Terry O’Brien was speaking after Tipperary TD Alan Kelly was elected as Labour Party leader.

The Tralee councillor had given his backing to Alan Kelly’s leadership bid.

Cllr O’Brien doesn’t believe Labour got a mandate to go into Government and says those who did; Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein and Fine Gael, need to step up.

Cllr O’Brien says although he would prefer Labour doesn’t go into power we are living in extraordinary times and someone needs to pick up the baton: