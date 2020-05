Kerry’s Paul White has revealed that’s he’s leaving Kettering Town.

Goalkeeper White announced on twitter “159 Appearances & Out. I have made the tough decision to leave Kettering for pastures new and a new challenge. Loved every second of my 4 seasons at such a great club. Great Memories & friends that I will cherish for life. I wish you all nothing but success. Whitey.

Kettering play in the Vanarama National League in England.