Kerry Keep Hold Of Minor Provincial Football Crown

Kerry have retained the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

They’ve made it 7 in a row in the Province, beating Cork 3-14 to 2-14 in a Final which was only decided at the very end.

Kerry put over the first point of the day inside the opening minute and that lead was doubled almost immediately. Cork then had a goal chance but the forward opted to take his point. 4 minutes in Kerry had their own goal chance but Dylan Geaney’s effort was deflected wide of the post. The resultant 45 brought Kerry a third point of the day. Cork went right down the other end and a goal, put away by Kelan Scannell, put them ahead at 1-1 to 0-3. Kerry equalised but were not level for long. Cork came close to a second goal but Adam Curran kept the Kingdom goal intact. From the subsequent 45 Cork worked the ball in, claiming their second goal with under 10 minutes on the clock. Cork 2-1 Kerry 0-4. Kerry nearly goaled on their next attack, with the ball being cleared off the line. A little over 10 minutes gone, and already there had been 5 goal chances in a vert entertaining start to the encounter. Cork were in front by four after the opening quarter, at 2-3 to 0-5.

Kerry rallied and were on terms by the 22 minute mark, at 1-7 to 2-4, courtesy of a Colin Crowley goal moments after a Sean O’Brien point https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1KerryMinorgoal.mp3 Kerry captain Jack O’Connor was next on the scoresheet as the Kingdom nudged ahead; Cork equalised before Kerry netted again, this time through Dylan Geaney to make it 2-8 to 2-5 to Kerry after 27 minutes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2KerryMinorgoal.mp3

Cork had the first point of the second half. It took Kerry 7 minutes of the period to register on the scoreboard, a goal by Kevin Goulding https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/3KerryMinorgoal.mp3 That made it 3-8 to 2-7 to the Kingdom in what remained a tight affair. Kerry also led by 4 at the 3/4 mark, at 3-10 to 2-9. With nine minutes remaining there was a 3 point gap, which Cork then brought down to two. A third Cork point in a row made it a 1 point game three minutes from time at 3-11 to 2-13. Cork remained on top and were on terms inside the final minute. Kerry responded with a point of their own entering 4 minutes of added on time as Emmet O’Shea fisted over the bar to move the Kingdom back in front. Further points from Jack O’Connor and Darragh Lynch got Kerry over the line after a battle royale.

Kerry, as Munster champions, are to play against the Ulster runners-up Tyrone or Monaghan in the All-Ireland ¼ Final over the weekend of July 27th and 28th.