Kerry Juvenile Tournament Results

Results from the CPC.IE Juvenile Nov/Hcap held in the Killarney Sports and leisure Centre today.

Girls U11 Nicole Vesko Listowel and Aine Curran Annascaul defeated Darina Ellen Burke Miltown and Lily Falvey Annascaul 15/5, 15/3

Girls U13 Anne Hickey Killarney and Sarah Casey Annascaul defeated Bella Harmon Castleisland and Aoise O’Donoghue Killarney 21/17, 21/11





Girls U15 Deina Vesko Listowel and Nicola Kennelly Moyvane defeated Madison Carter Listowel and Abbie Moriarty Annascaul 21/19, 21/16

Girls U17 Shonagh Doody and Ailbhe Gammel Killarney defeated Saidbh Murphy Killarney and Aisling Harty Ballyheigue on a round robin basis

Boys U11 James Kissane Moyvane and Sean Flahive Ballyheigue defeated Darius McCormack and Luke Kennedy Annascaul 15/11, 15/10

Boys U13 Bobby O’Riordan Moyvane and Evan Lemass Killarney defeated Ayrton Burke Castleisland and Brayden Slattery Killarney 21/10, 21/17

Boys U15 Evan McCarty Annascaul and Muiris Harty Ballyheigue defeated Dara Newsome Annascaul and Oisin O’Regan Ballyheigue 21/20, 18/21, 21/14

Boys U17 Adam Hayes Listowel and Oisin Quirke Miltown defeated Hasib Ahmmed Killarney and Michael Casey Annascaul on a round robin basis