Kerry’s acting Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy is unlikely to go ahead next week.

Ireland and Italy are due to meet in Dublin on March 7th.

Acting Minister for Health Simon Harris recommended that the game be called off; he will meet with the IRFU today to further discuss the matter.

The decision to cancel lies with the IRFU.

Minister Griffin feels they should err on the side of caution, given that public health may be at risk: