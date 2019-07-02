Kerry judge says “level of common sense should break out” in civil case over land access

A Kerry judge says a “level of common sense should break out” in relation to a civil case over access to land.

Martin and Edward Dowd of Kilcummin, Castlegregory, sought an injunction against Tom and Padraig Moriarty of Cappa, Brandon, in Tralee Circuit Court, in relation to accessing lands owned by the defendants.

A third defendant, Brendan Greaney of Killiney, Castlegregory, was also named and represented in court.

Barrister Liz Murphy, representing Martin and Edward Dowd, claimed that there was an unlawful movement of sheep across her clients’ lands in 2018.

The court heard that the defendants needed to traverse the lands with their flock of 30 sheep to access commonage.

She sought to have an injunction imposed which would restrict the defendants from crossing the land.

Opposing barrister William Maher claimed his clients have a right of way through the lands and they’re opposed to the locking of gates.

He also claimed his client failed a Department of Agriculture inspection due to not wanting to agitate the situation and crossing the lands.

Judge Tom O’Donnell ruled in favour of the plaintiffs, directing the defendants not to cross the land nor interfere with the gates.

He also called for a level of common sense to break out in the case.

It will go to a full hearing at a later date.