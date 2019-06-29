A Kerry judge says he doesn’t adjourn cases in order for people to get loans.

Judge David Waters, who presides over the district court in the county, was speaking at the recent sitting of Killarney District Court, where solicitor Padraig O’Connell was seeking an adjournment for a client.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell claimed his client, following a guilty plea a number of years ago, was due to give compensation to the victim.

However, due to fleeing the jurisdiction previously, the client has only begun employment in recent days and is now unable to pay compensation at the sitting.

The offence occurred in 2013.

Mr O’Connell said his client has a loan approved, but needs additional time to secure it.

Judge David Waters granted an adjournment of two weeks; however, he said that he doesn’t adjourn cases simply for people to get credit union loans.