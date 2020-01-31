Kerry judge says some doctors going beyond remit when compiling medical reports

A Kerry judge says some doctors are going beyond their remit when compiling medical reports.

Judge David Waters was presiding in Killarney District Court, when handed a copy of a medical report in relation to an alleged assault.

He said some doctors were commenting on the legal liability of those involved and setting out the circumstances leading to the injuries, while earlier this week a medical report set out the history of the parties involved.

Judge Waters said this is prejudicial to the accused and, as a result, it could leave the state open to accusations of conducting an unfair trial.

Garda Inspector John Kelly said he’d highlight the issue when requesting medical reports in the future.