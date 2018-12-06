Kerry judge refuses jurisdiction in case of man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old

A Kerry judge has refused jurisdiction in the case of a man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old.

In Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters heard the nature of the evidence in the case when deciding on whether or not to hear the case at district court level.

Judge David Waters first asked the gardaí for an outline of the evidence.





Garda Brian Mackey told the court it’s being alleged the accused touched a 16-year-old inappropriately, both inside and outside her clothes.

It’s alleged the accused took the victim’s hand and placed it on his genitals; he then touched her genitals.

The incident took place over a period of two-to-three minutes.

Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction and adjourned the case until January, when a book of evidence will be served.

He also imposed reporting restrictions to protect the identities of those involved.