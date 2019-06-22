Kerry judge refuses appeal to consider negative implications of conviction on “prominent footballer”

A Kerry judge has said making a court contribution will not lessen the chances of getting a conviction.

Judge David Waters was speaking at Killarney District Court, where solicitor Padraig O’Connell was defending his client Kenneth O’Keeffe of Shinnagh, Upper Rathmore.

Mr O’Connell told the judge that a conviction may reflect badly upon his client’s chances of gaining future employment.

Mr O’Keeffe was facing a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour, arising out of an incident at the Chateau Café, Beech Road, Killarney on the 19th March, 2019.

Describing his client as a “prominent footballer”, solicitor Padraig O’Connell told Judge David Waters that, should his client receive a conviction, it may reflect badly when applying for future employments.

The accused made five appearances for the Kerry Minor Football team in 1996.

Judge Waters said, due to the accused previously receiving the benefit of the Probation Act, he would “absolutely not” accept the solicitor’s request.

He said there’s a feeling that if one gives a contribution, it’ll lessen the chance of getting a conviction; he stressed this is not the case.

Judge Waters imposed the conviction on Mr O’Keeffe’s and imposed a fine of €350.