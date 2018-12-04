Kerry judge expresses surprise at how technology has helped to further investigations

A Kerry judge has expressed his surprise at how the use of technology has helped to further investigations.

In Tralee Circuit Court recently, a number of cases highlighted the use of technology in garda investigations, following crimes committed in the county.

In one instance, Detective Garda Michael Healy told the court two men were apprehended following the robbery of an iPhone, when gardaí used the ‘Find My Phone’ app.





The man convicted of that robbery turned out to be convicted murderer Anthony Walsh, originally from Dublin and now incarcerated in Mountjoy Prison.

The presiding Tralee Circuit Court judge, Tom O’Donnell, said Facebook and other smartphone applications are another part of our technological advancement.