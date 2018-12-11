Kerry judge claims prison service decides every night who to release

A Kerry judge claims the prison service decides every night who to release.

District Court judge David Waters was speaking in the case of Mary Roche of 27 Woodview Park, Tralee, who had pleaded guilty to theft in Lidl, Castlemaine Road, Tralee on the 5th March this year.

In Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters queried how the accused was able to re-offend so soon after being given a custodial sentence for a previous offence.





Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan of Tralee Garda Station said the accused was released from prison 3 days into a 3-month sentence.

The judge questioned the usefulness of imposing custodial sentences if “the other arm of the state will release her.”

The Cork native claimed the prison service “decides every night who to let out.”

Judge Waters acknowledged that he shouldn’t be influenced by the accused’s previous short-term prison stay when passing sentence.

He imposed a three-month sentence on 36-year-old Ms Roche, and suspended it for 12 months.