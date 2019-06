Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy has ridden a winner on day two of Royal Ascot.

The Killarney man was on board the 6-to-1 shot Dashing Willoughby who dashed to the finishing line for trainer Andrew Balding.

Sir Michael Stoute trained the winner of the big race of the day, the Group One Prince of Wales Stakes.

Crystal Ocean at 3/1 for was ridden by veteran jockey, Frankie Dettori.

The Aidan O’Brien 13/8 favourite, Magical was second and Waldgeist was third at 4-to-1.