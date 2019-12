Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are through to the Under 19s Schools National Cup Final.

They defeated St Malachys of Belfast in this afternoon’s semi-final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

It finished 74-63 in favour of the Tralee school who led 44-34 at half-time.

They’ll play St Patrick’s of Castleisland in an all-Kerry decider in Tallaght at 2.15 on January 21st.

Mounthawk Coach, John Dowling says his side had to work very hard to secure their first ever win over St Malachys.