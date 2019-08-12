Kerry Irish language activist says new Irish language exemptions in schools are of concern

A Kerry Irish language activist says changes to the way schools grant Irish exemptions to students are of concern.

The Department of Education announced that from September, pupils in special schools or classes will be automatically exempt.

Students with special needs or learning difficulties will no longer need a psychologists report, and for the first time, an appeals system will be introduced.

Risteard Ó Fuaráin, a development officer with Ógras, an Irish language organisation for young people and PRO of Fóram Gaeilge Chiarraí said the new system will have to be policed very carefully.