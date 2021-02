Kerry is the most romantic county in Ireland.

That’s according to the ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ survey by Irelandhotels.com.

Kerry topped the list as the most romantic county by those surveyed, followed by Galway, Cork and Donegal.

The survey also suggested love can grow stronger in adversity, with nine out of 10 saying they’d still choose a romantic night away with their partner over a fun break away with friends.