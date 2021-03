There’s a Kerryman who’s now won football titles in Ireland, the US and now Australia.

Glenflesk’s Lee O’Donoghue is adding to Kerry minor, U21 and junior successes in recent weeks. He plays with Melbourne GAC, along with former Kerry minor Brian Rayel.

Lee spoke on this evenings Terrace Talk, Eamonn first asked him for a rundown on his club and county career here in Kerry.