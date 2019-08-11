Kerry Through To All-Ireland Senior Football Final

1 change was made to the Kerry lineup before throw in. Brian Ó Beaglaoich was moved to the starting line up in place of Gavin white.

The first score of the game came from the Tyrone side 4 minutes into the first half. A David Clifford miss lost the kingdom’s chance at the first score, but he made up it for it slotting a point over the bar from a free at 5 minutes to level the game. Back to back Tyrone points gave them an early 2 point lead. Seán O Shea and Paul Geaney brought the game back level with 10 minutes played. A Tyrone free gave them a 1 point lead but David Clifford answered back minutes later leveling the game again. Tyrone scored another point to get the advantage at a scoreline of 0-5 points to 0-4.

The next score came at 19 minutes and it went to Tyrone, increasing their lead to 2. A few missed chances for the kingdom, but still plenty of game left. A 23 minute free from Seán O Shea was going to put them only 1 point behind Tyrone, but The Red Hand County answered back keeping their lead at 2 points. Kerry continued to miss chances and as the clock saw 27 minutes Tyrone were still leading 7 points to 5. Kerry’s Seán O Shea with a missed chance at 29 minutes was matched by a Tyrone point at the other side of the field increasing their lead to 3 points. The last few minutes of ordinary time saw another point from Tyrone, adding to their lead making it now 4 points.

Tyrone playing a very strong game in the first half. The score at halftime was Tyrone 0-9 Kerry 0-5.

Seán O Shea opened up the second half for the kingdom making it a 3 point game, 3 minutes into the second half. Paul Geaney made it a 2 point game shortly after, slotting it over the bar. 43 minutes hit the clock and the score saw Tyrone lead by 2 after points from each side. Scores from each side keep Tyrone 2 points ahead at 46 minutes. Kerry looked stronger this half keeping the gap as close as possible. Super Sub Jack Sherwood got a point close to the last 20 minutes closing the gap to 1 point. David Moran missed a chance at 52 minutes to level the game and quick free from Tyrone brought their lead back up to 2 points.

David Moran made up for his miss earlier scoring a point at 54 minutes to bring the gap back to 1. Tyrone missed many chances to increase their lead of only 1 point. A David Clifford point leveled the game at 55 minutes. A fantastic Stephen O’Brien goal gave them a 3 point advantage.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GOAL.mp3

Stephen added to that scoring another point to make the kingdom lead by 4. Tyrone answered back with a point at 59 minutes to lessen Kerry’s lead to 3. 62 minutes went and Seán O Shea slotted over a great point to increase Kerry’s lead back to 4. Another point from David Clifford increases their lead to 5. Only 5 minutes of ordinary time remained. 69 minutes gone and a point from Tyrone, closing their gap to 4. Tyrone got another point right on the 70 minute mark closing the gap to 3. 6 minutes of extra time to be played still. Paul Geaney made the Kerry lead back to 4 in the 71st minute, but Tyrone answered back keeping the gap at 3. Stephen O’Brien made their advantage 4 points again with a great point at 73 minutes, Stephen O’Brien having a fantastic game. Tyrone answered back closing their gap once more. 1 minute remains in extra time and David Clifford brings the kingdom’s lead back to 4. O’Brien got a black card in the last few seconds. Tyrone got one back but it wasn’t enough.

Last 10 minutes;

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Closing-10min.mp3

The whistle blows and Kerry are through to All-Ireland final on a scoreline of Kerry 1-18 Tyrone 0-18

Stephen O’Brien won Man Of The Match.

Fulltime analysis with former Kerry forward John Kennedy;

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Johno-2.mp3