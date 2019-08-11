Kerry Out Of The All Ireland Minor Championship

The first score of the game came after 2 and a half minutes of play and went to the Galway side. Kerry’s Darragh Lynch answered back straight away making the game level 4 minutes in. The intensity of the game could be seen just 8 minutes in where both sides were level again at 2 points a piece. Galway went ahead for the first time 10 minutes in, landing their 3rd point of the game. After the first quarter Galway were 2 points ahead of the Kingdom at a scoreline of 0-5 to 0-3

A point from Dylan Geaney saw the gap brought back to 1, but the Galway side answered right back keeping their 2 point lead with 20 minutes of time played. A Galway free increased their lead to 3 points. Jack O Connor kicked one over for the kingdom at 25 minutes reducing Galway’s lead to only 2 points. Nearing halftime Galway had a great goal opportunity, but a fantastic save by goalkeeper Devon Burns kept that chance at bay.

Halftime score was Galway 0-7 and Kerry 0-5. A strong breeze saw many missed chances for the kingdom, but the Galway side came out very strong in the first half.

Kerry’s Colin Crowley and Darragh Lynch started off the Second half well making the game level just 2 minutes into the second half. Dylan Geaney and Captain Jack O Connor added to that fantastic start putting Kerry ahead by 2 points 3 minutes into the second half. 4 back to back points from the kingdom, an ideal start.

Galway tapped over a free to lessen Kerry’s lead to only 1 point. Kerry’s Emmet O Shea got the kingdom’s 10th point, bringing them back to 2 point lead. Back to back scores from Galway saw the sides level again at 40 minutes. Scores from each side once again saw the scoreline at the third quarter level at 11 points at piece.

Kerry’s Emmet O Shea playing a fantastic game kicking a point for the kingdom, once again giving them a 1 point lead. 50 minutes on the clock. Kerry still leading by 1. A free for Galway with 9 minutes to go leveled the game again with 12 points each. Fantastic save’s from both goalkeeper’s kept goal chances at bay. At 54 minutes Galway slotted one over to lead by 1 with 6 minutes of ordinary time to go. 2 minutes to go and Luke Chester passes away a Galway point opportunity, but on the other side Kerry miss a great scoring chance. 3 minutes of extra time shown on the the clock. 61 minutes gone and Galway increase their lead to 2 points. Kerry’s Dylan Geaney answers back and makes it a 1 point game.

As the referee blows the fulltime whistle, Galway are through to the All-Ireland Minor Football final. A great effort from the Kingdom. Final score Kerry 0-13 Galway 0-14

Kerry kicked 12 wides this game. It is also the minors first defeat since 2013, losing their 34 games unbeaten run.