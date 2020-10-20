Kerry International Film Festival presents awards

Kerry International Film Festival has announced its award winners for this year.

The festival had to move online this year due to COVID-19.

All of the award-winning films are still available to rent until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday 21st Oct) at kerryfilmfestival.com

The full list of award winning films is:

BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT

Leopard

Director, James Arden

Producers, James Arden & Poppy Ashton

BEST STUDENT SHORT

My Other Suit Is Human

Director, Andrew Paul Montague

Producer, Kira Fitzpatrick

The London Film School

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Yellow Dress

Composer, Natasa Paulberg

Director, Deborah Grimes

Producer, Maggie Ryan

BEST OF KERRY

Bó

Director & Producer, Mieke Vanmechelen

BEST OF KERRY

The West Kerry Cowboy

Director, Cian O’Connor

Producer, Peter Kilmartin

BEST ANIMATION:

GON, THE LITTLE FOX

Director, Takeshi Yashiro.

Producer, Masaaki Oikawa

– Special Mention for Alamid by Shayna Gail Velasquez

Shayna Gail Velasquez is this year’s youngest KIFF filmmaker. Shayna Gail is a 16 year old high school student from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

SCRIPT WRITING AWARD

Lambing

Screenplay by Katie McNeice

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

VIOLET GIBSON, The Irish Woman Who Shot Mussolini

Directors, Barrie Dowdall & Kevin de la Isla O’Neill

Producers, Siobhán Lynam & Barrie Dowdall

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

How to Fall in a Love in a Pandemic.

Director & Producer, Michael-David McKernan

BEST IRISH NARRATIVE SHORT

Rough

Directors, Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson

Producer, Louise Gallagher

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE

Follow the Dead

Director & Producer, Adam William Cahill

KIFF’s inaugural annual Trua Award – celebrating compassionate filmmaking that excites positive change.

TRUA AWARD 2020

Winner: THIS LAND

Director Zithelo Bobby Mthombeni

Producers The Tenth Man, Eric Davidson, Ellen Bennett