Kerry International Film Festival presents awards

Kerry International Film Festival has announced its award winners for this year.
The festival had to move online this year due to COVID-19.
All of the award-winning films are still available to rent until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday 21st Oct) at kerryfilmfestival.com
The full list of award winning films is:
BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT
Leopard
Director, James Arden
Producers, James Arden & Poppy Ashton
BEST STUDENT SHORT
My Other Suit Is Human
Director, Andrew Paul Montague
Producer, Kira Fitzpatrick
The London Film School
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Yellow Dress
Composer, Natasa Paulberg
Director, Deborah Grimes
Producer, Maggie Ryan
BEST OF KERRY
Bó
Director & Producer, Mieke Vanmechelen
BEST OF KERRY
The West Kerry Cowboy
Director, Cian O’Connor
Producer, Peter Kilmartin
BEST ANIMATION:
GON, THE LITTLE FOX
Director, Takeshi Yashiro.
Producer, Masaaki Oikawa
– Special Mention for Alamid by Shayna Gail Velasquez
Shayna Gail Velasquez is this year’s youngest KIFF filmmaker. Shayna Gail is a 16 year old high school student from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
SCRIPT WRITING AWARD
Lambing
Screenplay by Katie McNeice
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
VIOLET GIBSON, The Irish Woman Who Shot Mussolini
Directors, Barrie Dowdall & Kevin de la Isla O’Neill
Producers, Siobhán Lynam & Barrie Dowdall
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
How to Fall in a Love in a Pandemic.
Director & Producer, Michael-David McKernan
BEST IRISH NARRATIVE SHORT
Rough
Directors, Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson
Producer, Louise Gallagher
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE
Follow the Dead
Director & Producer, Adam William Cahill
KIFF’s inaugural annual Trua Award – celebrating compassionate filmmaking that excites positive change.
TRUA AWARD 2020
Winner: THIS LAND
Director Zithelo Bobby Mthombeni
Producers The Tenth Man, Eric Davidson, Ellen Bennett