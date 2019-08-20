Kerry Interest Still Strong In 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby

A large number of greyhounds with Kerry connections remain in with a chance of capturing the €140,000 winners’ prize in the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby ahead of this weekend’s second round action.

The Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish greyhound calendar and boasts a prize-fund of over €300,000.

Friday and Saturday saw 156 greyhounds whittled down to 96, with Ballymac Anton, owned and trained by Ballymacelligott’s Liam Dowling, catching the eye in a time of 29.37 on the way to winning his heat.

Dowling has six further hopes in total still left in the competition.

Other Kerry hopes to advance were Sign On Aki, Redzer Ardfert, Pennylane Fionn, Ardfert Rooster, Cash Is King and Jirano Classic.

96 greyhounds in total will compete in the second round of the competition, which takes place in Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium this weekend.

And there’s racing tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

The first of 10 SIS races is off at 2 minutes to 7.