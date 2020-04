There are Kerry interests in the Seanad elections this evening.

Current Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen and former Fine Gael TD Tom Sheahan are seeking election to the Industrial and Commercial panel, which has 34 candidates battling for nine seats.

Currently, with 17 counts completed and 17 candidates remaining, Councillor Connor-Scarteen is on 46,000, while Tom Sheahan is on 57,000 votes.